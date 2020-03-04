COLUMBUS - Wednesday, detectives with the Indiana State Polices Internet Crimes Against Children and Cyber Crimes Units, with the assistance of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, served a search warrant at a Bartholomew County address which led to the arrest of a Columbus man.
The investigation began in January 2020 after the Indiana State Police received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigation led to a search warrant being served Wednesday at 2215 Sims Court, Columbus, which is the residence of James G. Crouch, 24.
At the conclusion of the investigation, investigators arrested Crouch on charges of child exploitation, Level 5 felony, and possession of child pornography, Level 6 felony.
Crouch was incarcerated at the Bartholomew County Jail pending his initial appearance in the Bartholomew County Circuit Court.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force members assisting the Indiana State Police in the investigation were Special Agent Todd Prewitt, Federal Bureau of Investigations; Officer Lachelle Maurer, Martinsville Police Department; and Detective Jonathan Muscato, Bloomington Police Department.
The Indiana State Police continues to pursue those who choose to prey on and commit crimes against children. Anyone with information on ongoing crimes associated with missing or exploited children are urged to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Tipline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.