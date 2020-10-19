COLUMBUS – The Columbus Redevelopment Commission has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation’s Nature grant program.
Funds will be used to install lighting under the 2nd and 3rd Street Bridges and along the Columbus Riverfront Project as part of the “Our River…Our Riverfront” community investment project.
The lighting being installed will meet standards designed to protect the environment. Those standards are consistent with efforts made by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to provide support for wildlife in the areas of the project.
“We are pleased to be a recipient of this grant. The Riverfront community investment project is designed to showcase the value of our River and to ensure that this and future generations enjoy the quality of life benefits of this wonderful resource. This partnership with yet another private sector entity demonstrates again that Columbus is one of our state’s most vibrant communities,” said Heather Pope, Director of the Columbus Redevelopment Commission.
“Funding from the Duke Energy Foundation reiterates the public/private development partnerships that are important to the future of our community. The Riverfront project will create eighty-nine (89) construction related jobs, invest $1.6M in our local economy through local income tax during construction and help generate $280,000 in state and local taxes. It will also make an investment in one of our greatest community assets – our Riverfront---that will benefit generations to come,” stated Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop.
“Duke Energy believes in investing in our Indiana communities. Columbus is moving ahead and developing plans for the future. Knowing that our funds will promote the Riverfront development project and be used for energy conservation made this appealing to our Foundation,” said Chip Orben of the Duke Energy Foundation.
The “Our River…Our Riverfront” community investment project is scheduled to start sometime in 2021 and take 18 months to complete. For more information on the project, please go to http://www.columbusriverfront.org/.
For more information about Columbus Redevelopment Commission, visit columbus.in.gov/redevelopment.
