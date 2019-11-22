COLUMBUS - The Ivy Tech Columbus Science Club is hosting a river cleanup in downtown Columbus from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 in downtown Columbus.
The club welcomes anyone interested in cleaning up the river to participate.
The cleanup will focus on the west bank of the river between Second and Third streets.
Parking will be available along the People Trail just west of the Ind. 46 westbound bridge.
Gloves and trash bags will be provided, and snacks and water will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.