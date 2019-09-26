INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 24, 2019) – Comcast is increasing download speeds for some of its most popular Xfinity Internet packages for customers in Indiana.
Download speeds for the company’s Performance tier will jump from 60 Mbps to 100 Mbps, while Blast! speeds will increase from 150 to 200 Mbps, Extreme will move from 250 to 300 Mbps, and Extreme Pro will be upgraded from 400 to 600 Mbps. About 85 percent of Comcast’s Internet customers in Indiana subscribe to one of these tiers and will have their download speeds upgraded, whether they purchase Xfinity Internet on a stand-alone basis or as part of a package.
Last year, Comcast boosted download speeds for Blast! and Extreme customers in Indiana. Over the past two years, Indiana Comcast subscribers on average have seen their speed increased by more than 50 percent.
The speed increases are the latest in a series of moves by Comcast to support growing consumer demand for super-fast, high-capacity Internet connections that can not only handle the explosion of connected devices that are powering the smart home, but also offer a single platform to manage and protect them.
