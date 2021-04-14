INDIANAPOLIS – State lawmakers have approved an anti-abortion bill that opponents call unsafe and anti-science.
The bill, which passed the House 62-25 and awaits Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signature, requires abortion providers to share information about an “abortion reversal” option for women pursuing drug-induced abortions.
Medical professionals pushed back against House Bill 1577, saying it essentially requires them to lie to their patients about the safety of the procedure. Women using the “abortion reversal” method stop taking their prescribed abortion pill regime midway.
State Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, spoke against the bill, saying she saw no evidence that abortion reversal was possible.
“The only time a legitimate study was attempted, researchers had it halted because three study participants landed in the hospital,” said Errington, the former public policy director for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.
“The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists describes this theory as unproven and unethical.”
The bill also requires that a notary sign parental consent forms verifying the identity of the parent and allows mental health providers, based on their religious beliefs, to decline to provide services related to abortion.
Authors anticipate the bill could be challenged in court. Fiscal bill information indicates that Indiana’s legal costs for previous anti-abortion bills were $170,342 and $122,945 in 2013 and 2015, respectively.
“Is that good stewardship of taxpayer money?” Errington asked. “I think everybody in this room would like for there to be fewer abortions, but there’s a better way to get there than this.”
Freshman state Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, defended the bill, citing an anecdotal case where an Indiana mother said the “abortion reversal” method worked for her.
“This bill will help ensure that other women, if they should choose to change their mind, will have the appropriate information to make a decision that will be better for them,” King said.
Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates (PPAA) sent a statement condemning the bill as “dangerous and harmful” and asking Holcomb to veto it.
“Indiana already ranks second in the nation for the number of abortion restrictions, second only to Louisiana,” said LaKimba DeSadier, Indiana State Director for PPAA.
“It is a disgrace that even during a public health crisis, the Indiana General Assembly wasted time to pass House Bill 1577, an unconstitutional bill that peddles the dangerously misleading lie that medication abortion can be ‘reversed.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.