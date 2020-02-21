INDIANAPOLIS—Legislation to make insulin available without a prescription and another bill to beef up election cybersecurity saw action in the Indiana General Assembly Thursday:
Senate Bill 179: Election cybersecurity
What it does: SB 179, proposed by Secretary of State Connie Lawson, provides another layer of security for county elections departments by having them use a program call FireEye.
What happened: SB 179 passed the House Elections and Apportionment Committee by an 11-0 vote. Rep. Holli Sullivan, R-Evansville, said the bill would require county election systems to piggyback on the state’s cybersecurity system, FireEye, a type of cybersecurity that will monitor internet traffic accessing websites and databases. It compliments but does not replace any existing threat protection and detection programs. Angela Nussmeyer, co-director of the Indiana Election Division, testified in support of SB 179.
What’s next: The bill now advances to the full House for action.
* * *
Senate Bill 255: Insulin drugs
What it does: SB 255 allows diabetes patients to get their insulin drugs from a pharmacy with a prescription from their physician. It repeals a provision in state law that makes it a felony to sell insulin without a prescription.
What happened: The bill easily passed the full House by an 88-0 vote. Earlier in the week, House Democrats failed in their attempt to amend the bill to cap the cost of insulin at $100 every 30 days but it was ruled as not being germane to the original bill.
What’s next: SB 255 advances to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature.
