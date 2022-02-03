SALEM —State Representative J. Davisson has announced his candidacy for Congress in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.
A lifelong Hoosier, decorated 17-year military veteran, small business owner, and father, Davisson said he will fight for hardworking Hoosiers in Washington just as he’s done on the battlefield and within the Indiana House of Representatives.
“As a veteran of our nation’s armed forces, I took a lifelong oath to defend against enemies, both foreign and domestic," he said. "Now, I am answering the call to serve Hoosiers in Congress to combat the liberal one-party rule stranglehold that’s currently allowing Washington to destroy our economy, take away our jobs, and allowing socialism to undermine the future of Southern Indiana.
“My candidacy for representing Indiana’s 9th district can best be defined by honoring our great country and the heroes who gave their lives to defend it, allowing fellow small business owners and hardworking families a chance at the American dream, and ensuring Hoosier families and Hoosier values are protected against the heavy hand of Washington.”
A news release regarding Davisson's candidacy states he has made it his mission to support and defend everyday Hoosiers. Following his father’s passing, Davisson sought to serve Hoosiers in the Indiana House of Representatives across the 73rd district.
While in the military Davisson was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal five times, the Army Achievement Medal, the Order of the Saint Maurice, Mountain Warfare Badge, and the Pathfinder Badge.
Davisson was medically retired with an honorable discharge after permanently losing vision in one eye.
He presently operates Good Living Pharmacy as the President and CEO, with his brothers.
Following the passing of his wife Britney, Davisson resides in Salem with his two children.
For more information about the Davisson for Congress campaign, visit his website at DavissonForCongress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.