MADISON – At approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday, a Madison Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 Toyota passenger car in Madison.
The driver fled in the vehicle before crashing west of Madison. Two passengers in the vehicle died as a result of the crash.
The initial investigation by Indiana State Police-Versailles Detectives indicated that the vehicle being driven by Blake S. Coombs, 18, Madison, fled from the officer northbound on Ind. 7 from Madison. The Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Madison Police Department in pursuing the vehicle.
The vehicle turned westbound on Ind. 250, southbound on Ind. 3, and then eastbound on Ind. 256 back towards Madison.
Coombs lost control of the vehicle on Ind. 256 at Thompson Road. The vehicle left the roadway, striking two utility poles on the northeast corner of the intersection.
A front seat passenger in the vehicle, Tyler Cooley, 18, Hanover, and a backseat passenger, Brooklyn James, 19, Madison, sustained fatal injuries in the crash. They were both pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroners Office.
Coombs was airlifted from the scene to a Louisville area hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Coombs, who also went by the name Blake Eisenhower, was unlicensed at the time of the crash.
Detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post assumed the lead role in the investigation. The ISP-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team responded to investigate the crash. A crime scene investigator from the ISP-Sellersburg Post also assisted at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Ind. 256 remained closed for approximately seven hours for the investigation and crash cleanup.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Madison Police Department, Hanover Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Madison Fire Department, Hanover Fire Department, Kings Daughters EMS, Air Methods Medical Helicopter, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Duke Energy, and Stanley’s Wrecker Service.
