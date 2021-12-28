INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation is accepting applications for the INDOT Engineering Scholarship until Dec. 31.
This scholarship offers students up to $3,125 per semester and offers paid full-time employment during school breaks and upon graduation.
Students currently enrolled or accepted into one of Indiana’s accredited civil engineering schools using the form at www.INDOTScholarship.IN.gov.
Applications must be received by Dec. 31, 2021 to be eligible for the 2022-2023 school year scholarships.
Additionally, eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.8 on a 4.0 scale, be a full-time student and have completed at least one year of school by May 2022.
Ideal candidates have a good attitude and a strong desire to make an impact on their community by improving Indiana's infrastructure, according to the webpage for the scholarship application.
According to an INDOT press release, eligible programs include Purdue University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Purdue University Fort Wayne, University of Southern Indiana, Trine University, Purdue University Northwest, University of Evansville, University of Notre Dame, and Valparaiso University.
Students or parents with questions may contact Talent Development Manager Adam Beasley at ABeasley2@indot.in.gov or 317-234-7930.
