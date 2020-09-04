SCOTT COUNTY - Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m., Indiana State Police detective Travis Baker and crime scene technicians were called to the Leota Trailhead of the Knobstone Trail after a man was found deceased near the trail entrance.
The trailhead is located at 12598 East Saylor Road, Salem, just inside Scott County, near the Scott-Washington County line.
Officers found the body of Billy James Wagers, 54, Salem, lying in the woods near the parking lot to the trailhead. No foul play is suspected, and the Scott County Coroner has ruled the cause of death as natural.
State Police investigators were assisted by the Scott County Coroner, Indiana Conservation Officers, the Scott County Sheriff's Department, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department, and Scott County EMS.
