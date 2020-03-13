INDIANAPOLIS— The morning after the 2020 legislative session adjourned, Democrats — deep in the minority in the Indiana General Assembly — were celebrating some small wins while lamenting what they saw as missed opportunities.
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said Thursday that House Democrats overall felt successful, despite being outnumbered 67-33 by Republicans. He said they checked off some goals on their agenda, including lowering health care costs, continuing to support traditional public schools, improving school safety and taking initiatives to provide relief for Indiana’s working families.
Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane, the Anderson Democrat who leads 11 Democrats in the 50-member Senate, agreed. He singled out a measure championed by Sen. David Niezgodski, D-South Bend, and passed as part of House Bill 1372 to provide health coverage for two pediatric autoimmune diseases, known by the acronyms PANS and PANDAS.
“I am so thrilled that I can share with Hoosier families that we have given their children a second chance at life,” Niezgodski said in a statement. “This bill will truly save the lives of Hoosier kids. Families all across our state can now breathe a sigh of relief that their health insurance company cannot deny them coverage for PANS and PANDAS treatment. No longer will families go bankrupt or lose their homes because they can’t afford to treat their children who suffer from these disorders.”
But despite such wins, the Democratic legislative leaders were frustrated by what they couldn’t accomplish this session.
“The truth is that we probably could have adjourned from this legislative session after the first two weeks in January and saved Hoosier taxpayers some money,” GiaQuinta said. “Since then, House Republicans haven’t worked on very many proposals that would benefit the people of our state. House Democrats put together an ambitious agenda that would have served Hoosiers first.”
He said House Democrats were mostly disappointed in the fact that there was little to no debate on teacher pay or increasing the accountability on virtual schools — issues Democrats repeatedly raised in amendments that the GOP shut down.
“It was certainly a missed opportunity,” GiaQuinta said, noting that some 15,000 educators came to the Statehouse on its one-day organizational meeting in November to bring attention to education issues, including better teacher pay. Republicans, though, argued both that pay is a local issue and also that any state action should wait until next year’s budget-writing session.
The newly-elected speaker of the House, Todd Huston, R-Fishers, was noncommittal about what teachers might expect next year.
“I think we have to see,” Huston said minutes after the legislature adjourned late Wednesday. “We’re eight plus months away… We all are interested in rewarding great teachers but it’s just impossible to see the future.”
For Senate Democrats, Lanane said he was frustrated that redistricting reform couldn’t get a hearing, much less a vote. Lawmakers will draw new legislative and congressional districts next year, based on this year’s census. He called this the “drop dead year” to take action to ensure fairly-drawn districts, but said that “gerrymandering is alive and well in Indiana.”
“In many ways some of the things that people really want to see us moving forward on, we had no debate on,” Lanane said. “And what really surprises me for small-government Republicans is that this is really the year where they pushed big-government agenda. There were several occasions where they came in and basically said, ‘we don’t care what the locals want.’”
The bills that did pass are now awaiting Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision on whether to sign them into law. Holcomb, a Republican seeking re-election this year, issued a statement praising the legislature’s work.
Lawmakers, he said, “navigated a series of important issues that matter to Hoosiers. I’m grateful for all the legislative support my Next Level Agenda achieved. While short sessions go fast, we got significant work done while continuing our track record of fiscal stability, which positions our state to face any unexpected challenges – including the current coronavirus outbreak.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.