INDIANAPOLIS—Cybercrimes, tax evasion and the opioid crisis are among the issues that will be top priorities for former Department of Revenue commissioner Adam Krupp as he runs for attorney general.
Krupp is the second candidate to announce a challenge to Attorney General Curtis Hill for the Republican nomination as Indiana’s top lawyer. Attorney John M. Westercamp announced last summer that he would seek the Republican nomination.
Hill, who is seeking a second term, faces action from the state Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission on charges that he groped four women, including a lawmaker, at a party to mark the end of the 2018 regular session.
Krupp, at a press conference Monday, declined to comment on Hill’s case saying whether the embattled attorney general should resign isn’t relevant, but that delegates during the summer state convention will decide who they want to represent them.
During his time at the DOR, Krupp said he focused on cyber security and combatting identity theft, which will remain a priority as he transitions into running for public office for the first time.
“When Hoosiers are victims of identity theft, they want to know someone is fighting on their behalf,” he said. “We will lead that fight.”
Krupp also wants to prosecute tax evasion by businesses and attack an issue that “steals from Hoosiers.”
Prosecuting Department of Child Services cases will also be a priority for Krupp, who said he was tired of seeing families suffering the consequences of unpaid child support.
Krupp said his focus on workplace culture and values helped the DOR in being named by The Indianapolis Star as a top workplace in 2019, becoming the first state government agency to make the list.
Krupp also wants to focus on the office’s relationship with Hoosiers. He said he wants to maintain conservative values, but continue to represent all 92 counties and Hoosiers’ interests.
