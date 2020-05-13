The DNR is asking paddlers to report their wildlife observations while paddling Indiana waterways from June 1 to July 31.
Paddling is a great way to enjoy Indiana’s natural beauty, observe wildlife, and connect with nature, and DNR is hoping to collect more information about the wildlife that frequents Indiana’s waterways. Hoosiers who paddle can collect information that will help Indiana manage wildlife for future generations.
The Indiana Paddlecraft Wildlife Index compiles wildlife observations from people who use canoes, kayaks, or other non-motorized paddlecraft around the Hoosier state. Volunteer paddlers can help by signing up to complete paddling trip postcards documenting the wildlife they observe while on the water.
The collected information will allow wildlife managers to estimate changes in key wildlife populations over time. With paddlers’ help, DNR may also gain insight into new locations where these species live.
Those interested can learn more or sign up to volunteer by visiting on.IN.gov/Paddlecraftindex.
