INDIANAPOLIS—Lawmakers heard testimony and had discussion Wednesday on legislation affecting drunk driving suspensions, misdemeanor arrests and colon cancer screenings.
Those bills are:
Bill: House Bill 1157 requires the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to expunge any record of a driver’s license suspension if the individual has been cleared of drunk driving charges.
What it does: Individuals arrested on drunk driving charges can have their driver’s license suspended if they refuse to take a chemical test for the level of alcohol in their system. The record of the suspension would be erased if the individual is cleared. It also permits courts to allow specialized driving privileges for a defendant who refused a chemical test resulting in them having to use.
What happened: HB 1157 passed the Courts and Criminal Code Committee Wednesday by a 12-0 vote. Supporters said the bill would help working class families stay afloat by giving them the opportunity to drive to work. The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council opposed the specialized driving privileges for those that refused the chemical test.
What’s next: HB 1157 advances to the full House for debate.
* * *
Bill: House Bill 1076 calls for police to give a summons to a person facing a nonviolent misdemeanor charge.
What it does: The bill allows for a person to receive a summons by mail if stopped by police on a misdemeanor charge instead of arresting and jailing the individual. The law to a person who committed a misdemeanor offense with an element of violence or has an outstanding warrant.
What happened: The House Courts and Criminal Code committee heard the bill Wednesday where supporters said it would allow offenders to avoid an arrest that could disrupt their ability to work and support their families if jailed.
What’s next: The bill, along with amendments, will be discussed and possibly voted on at the next committee meeting.
* * *
Bill: House Bill 1080, lowers the age to require health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screening from 50 to 45.
What it does: Requires health insurance companies to cover tests, including colonoscopies, to detect colon cancers beginning at age 45. The current age is 50.
What happened: HB 1080 was heard Wednesday in the House Insurance Committee. Supporters said 3,300 Hoosiers will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year and screening for the disease at 45 will save hundreds of lives. Opponents expressed concern about the impact on how a mandate could affect small business owners.
What’s next: Amendments on HB 1080 will be considered when the committee meets again next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.