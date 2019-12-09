JEFFERSON COUNTY - On Wednesday, Dec. 4, The Indiana State Police Versailles Post All Crimes Policing (ACP) Team in conjunction with the Ohio Valley Crime Suppression Task Force (OVCSTF) and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section conducted a drug arrest warrant round up in Jefferson County.
The OVCSTF consists of officers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Hanover Police Department, Switzerland County Sheriff's Office, and the Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office.
Over the past year, the ACP Team and OVCSTF have been actively investigating drug complaints in Jefferson County. These investigations were presented to the Jefferson County Prosecutor on Dec. 3, resulting in numerous arrest warrants being issued in relation to these cases. The warrants were issued out of both the Jefferson Superior and Circuit courts.
On Dec. 4, officers from the ISP ACP Team and the OVCSTF began serving the warrants and continued to locate wanted individuals into the next day.
While serving the warrants, officers discovered new evidence of drug activity occurring at multiple locations where the warrants were served. Based on this newly discovered drug activity, multiple individuals were arrested that were not part of the original round up and over 60 new criminal charges were filed, most of which were drug offenses.
Out of the warrants issued, officers were able to located 20 of the wanted individuals.
In total, officers arrested 36 adults and one juvenile, with over 115 criminal charges being filed.
The following individuals were arrested in the round up:
BENJAMIN LINVILLE, Madison
Warrant: Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
New Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony
Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony
Possession of paraphernalia, Class B misdemeanor
DEANNA COX, Madison
Warrant: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor
New Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony
Possession of marijuana, class B misdemeanor
MELLISSA TERRY, Madison
Warrant: Dealing in methamphetamine, level 5 felony
Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Possession of a legend drug, level 6 felony
Possession of marijuana, class B misdemeanor
Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor
New Charges: Maintaining a common, Level 6 felony
Possess. Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony
Possess. Paraphernalia, class B misdemeanor
MICHAEL LAMB, Madison
Warrant: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor
New Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Possession of paraphernalia, class B misdemeanor
TRAVIS HAGGARD, Madison
New Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Possession of para, class B misdemeanor
SUSAN BLAIR, Madison, Indiana
New Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
CLINTON LINVILLE, Madison
New Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
STEVEN WITHROW, Madison
New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance class B misdemeanor
Possession of marijuana, class B misdemeanor
JOSHUA R. TORRANCE, Madison
Warrant Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Operating a vehicle while suspended, class A misdemeanor
New Charges: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony,
Visiting a common nuisance, class B misdemeanor
Possession of marijuana, class C misdemeanor
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, level 6 felony
DAHLILA JESTER, Madison
New Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor
Visiting a common nuisance, class B misdemeanor
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, level 6 felony
SHAQUEL LUSHAY, Madison
New Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, level 6 felony
ANDREW BOSHEARS, Madison
New Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony,
Visiting a common nuisance, class B misdemeanor
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, level 6 felony
COREY LANE, Madison
New Charges: False Informing, class A misdemeanor
Visiting a common nuisance, class B misdemeanor
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, level 6 felony
JUVENILE FEMALE, Madison
New Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Visiting a common nuisance, class B misdemeanor
ANNE STIDHAM, Madison
Warrant: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony
Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor
New Charges: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony
JASON COOK, Madison
Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
New Charges: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony
Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor
ASHLEY PRUITT, Madison
Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor
New Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Possession of a legend drug, level 6 felony
Possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanor
REBECCA LAUGHERY, Madison
New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor
Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
RICKY ERWIN, Madison
New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor
Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
CHARLES HAMMON, Madison
New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor
Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
ZACHARIAH ERWIN, Madison
New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor
Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
JUSTIN SMALLWOOD, Madison
New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor
Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
JOSHUA LAKE, Madison
Warrant: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
BEEBE BROOKS, Madison
Warrant: Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor
LOGAN DEATON, Hanover
Warrant: Dealing Marijuana, level 6 felony
New Charges: Possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor
JOANN BROOKS, Madison
Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
New Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
MICHAEL MALONE, Madison
New Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor
Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor
DARION PATCH, Madison
New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor
Possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanor
MORGAN ROWLISON, Madison
Warrant: Dealing methamphetamine, level 3 felony
Possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony
TONI ROWLETT, Madison
Warrant: Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Possession of paraphernalia, class c misdemeanor
New Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanor
Possession of marijuana, Class C misdemeanor
Possession of paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor
SARA ESTELL, Madison
New Charges: Battery with a deadly weapon, level 6 felony
Possession of marijuana, Class C misdemeanor
DONALD LAMB, Madison
Warrant: Visiting a common nuisance, class B misdemeanor
JASON SCROGGINS, Madison
Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Possession of a legend drug, level 6 felony
Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony
ROCHELLE SINGLETON, Madison
Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Possession of marijuana, class B misdemeanor
Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor
ELIZABETH HAMM, Madison
Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor
JAMES COOMER, Madison
Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony
Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor
CHARLES HOLLINS, Madison
Warrant: Dealing in methamphetamine, level 5 felony
Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony
Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, level 4 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor
