JEFFERSON COUNTY - On Wednesday, Dec. 4, The Indiana State Police Versailles Post All Crimes Policing (ACP) Team in conjunction with the Ohio Valley Crime Suppression Task Force (OVCSTF) and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section conducted a drug arrest warrant round up in Jefferson County.

The OVCSTF consists of officers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Hanover Police Department, Switzerland County Sheriff's Office, and the Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office.

Over the past year, the ACP Team and OVCSTF have been actively investigating drug complaints in Jefferson County. These investigations were presented to the Jefferson County Prosecutor on Dec. 3, resulting in numerous arrest warrants being issued in relation to these cases. The warrants were issued out of both the Jefferson Superior and Circuit courts.

On Dec. 4, officers from the ISP ACP Team and the OVCSTF began serving the warrants and continued to locate wanted individuals into the next day.

While serving the warrants, officers discovered new evidence of drug activity occurring at multiple locations where the warrants were served. Based on this newly discovered drug activity, multiple individuals were arrested that were not part of the original round up and over 60 new criminal charges were filed, most of which were drug offenses.

Out of the warrants issued, officers were able to located 20 of the wanted individuals.

In total, officers arrested 36 adults and one juvenile, with over 115 criminal charges being filed.

The following individuals were arrested in the round up:

BENJAMIN LINVILLE, Madison

Warrant: Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

New Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony

Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, Class B misdemeanor

DEANNA COX, Madison

Warrant: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

New Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony

Possession of marijuana, class B misdemeanor

MELLISSA TERRY, Madison

Warrant: Dealing in methamphetamine, level 5 felony

Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of a legend drug, level 6 felony

Possession of marijuana, class B misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

New Charges: Maintaining a common, Level 6 felony

Possess. Methamphetamine, Level 6 felony

Possess. Paraphernalia, class B misdemeanor

MICHAEL LAMB, Madison

Warrant: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

New Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, class B misdemeanor

TRAVIS HAGGARD, Madison

New Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Possession of para, class B misdemeanor

SUSAN BLAIR, Madison, Indiana

New Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

CLINTON LINVILLE, Madison

New Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

STEVEN WITHROW, Madison

New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance class B misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana, class B misdemeanor

JOSHUA R. TORRANCE, Madison

Warrant Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Operating a vehicle while suspended, class A misdemeanor

New Charges: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony,

Visiting a common nuisance, class B misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana, class C misdemeanor

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, level 6 felony

DAHLILA JESTER, Madison

New Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

Visiting a common nuisance, class B misdemeanor

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, level 6 felony

SHAQUEL LUSHAY, Madison

New Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, level 6 felony

ANDREW BOSHEARS, Madison

New Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony,

Visiting a common nuisance, class B misdemeanor

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, level 6 felony

COREY LANE, Madison

New Charges: False Informing, class A misdemeanor

Visiting a common nuisance, class B misdemeanor

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, level 6 felony

JUVENILE FEMALE, Madison

New Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Visiting a common nuisance, class B misdemeanor

ANNE STIDHAM, Madison

Warrant: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

New Charges: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony

JASON COOK, Madison

Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

New Charges: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony

Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

ASHLEY PRUITT, Madison

Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

New Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Possession of a legend drug, level 6 felony

Possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanor

REBECCA LAUGHERY, Madison

New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor

Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

RICKY ERWIN, Madison

New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor

Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

CHARLES HAMMON, Madison

New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor

Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

ZACHARIAH ERWIN, Madison

New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor

Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

JUSTIN SMALLWOOD, Madison

New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor

Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

JOSHUA LAKE, Madison

Warrant: Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

BEEBE BROOKS, Madison

Warrant: Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

LOGAN DEATON, Hanover

Warrant: Dealing Marijuana, level 6 felony

New Charges: Possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor

JOANN BROOKS, Madison

Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

New Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

MICHAEL MALONE, Madison

New Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor

DARION PATCH, Madison

New Charges: Visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanor

MORGAN ROWLISON, Madison

Warrant: Dealing methamphetamine, level 3 felony

Possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony

TONI ROWLETT, Madison

Warrant: Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, class c misdemeanor

New Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana, Class C misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor

SARA ESTELL, Madison

New Charges: Battery with a deadly weapon, level 6 felony

Possession of marijuana, Class C misdemeanor

DONALD LAMB, Madison

Warrant: Visiting a common nuisance, class B misdemeanor

JASON SCROGGINS, Madison

Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Possession of a legend drug, level 6 felony

Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony

ROCHELLE SINGLETON, Madison

Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Possession of marijuana, class B misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

ELIZABETH HAMM, Madison

Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor

JAMES COOMER, Madison

Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of a syringe, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

CHARLES HOLLINS, Madison

Warrant: Dealing in methamphetamine, level 5 felony

Possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, level 4 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony

Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

Tags

Recommended for you