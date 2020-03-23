INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced on Monday that it will close to the public its office at the Indiana Government Center downtown as well as all WorkOne centers statewide at the end of the day until further notice.
DWD and WorkOne leadership made the decision in the interest of taking every possible measure to protect Hoosier health and safety, and to promote social distancing, to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We made the difficult decision to close the offices in light of state and federal guidelines restricting public interactions,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “Our online system helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and provides efficient processing of claims for unemployment insurance benefits.”
Individuals must apply for unemployment benefits online using a computer, tablet or smart phone. Online filing information can be found at www.unemployment.in.gov.
DWD has updated its COVID-19 UI Frequently Asked Questions with important information, which can be found at the same web address. Individuals are encouraged to review the Frequently Asked Questions, the Claimant Handbook and/or the online video tutorials on this page.
If individuals still have questions, they can contact DWD via email or telephone. Due to extremely high call volume, waits will be longer than usual. DWD is requesting that individuals only reach out with questions on the day corresponding with the first letter of their last name to assist with wait times. Here is the schedule:
Monday: A-E
Tuesday: F-I
Wednesday: J-M
Thursday: N-T
Friday: U-Z
Friday: If You Missed Your Day
Contact methods are:
Email at AskUIContactCenter@dwd.IN.gov
Phone at 1-800-891-6499
DWD is working on a telephone application to assist those who do not have access to a computer or smart phone with filing for unemployment benefits. DWD will publish information regarding the telephone application as soon as it is ready.
For all questions related to unemployment insurance, please visit www.unemployment.in.gov, which includes an updated FAQ, tutorial and other helpful information.
Information provided by IDWD
