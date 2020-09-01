INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Coalition of Public Education (ICPE), a bi-partisan non-profit organization that supports public schools, recently issued its 2020 legislative report card at its annual meeting.
Thirty members of the Indiana General Assembly earned A’s, five earned a B, six earned a C and 71 earned a D for their support for Indiana’s public schools.
The report card is available on the organization’s website at www.indianacoalitionforpubliced.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/ICPE-2020-Legislative-Report-Card-and-Appendix.pdf
ICPE urges voters who value public education to use the Legislative Report Card as a resource for deciding how to vote in November. If you do not know which legislative district you live in, you can find that information at IndianaVoters.com.
The ICPE 2020 Legislative Report Card graded 115 incumbents running for reelection based on their votes on nine bills in the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions that either:
Promoted the expansion of private school vouchers;
Increased tax credits giving taxpayer money to scholarships for private schools;
Cut voter control of public education; or
Supported or damaged public education.
Legislators from Southeast Indiana and the grades they received included:
State Rep. Randy Frye: D
State Rep. Cindy Ziemke: D
State Rep. Tom Saunders: D
State Senator Jean Leising: D
ICPE began issuing its biennial report card in 2016. In the 2020 report card, Democrats continued to receive higher grades than Republicans. Thirty Democrat incumbents earned an A and four earned a B. Out of 81 Republican incumbents, one earned a grade of B, six earned a C, and 71 earned a D.
Three legislators were given a grade of incomplete because they served less than a two-year term.
Two bills in the 2020 session, House Bill 1002 and Senate Bill 2, had unanimous or nearly unanimous bi-partisan support. HB 1002 eliminated the requirement to use standardized test scores for teacher evaluations and SB 2 holds schools and school districts harmless from scores from the new ILEARN test, affecting how the state will designate performance measures for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years.
“Legislators on both sides of the aisle deserve our thanks for their votes on these two bills,” said Cathy Fuentes-Rohwer, ICPE president. “We’re pleased to see legislators acknowledge that students and schools need time to adjust when a new standardized test is adopted, and there are other more relevant ways to evaluate teachers. These votes show it is possible to find common ground.”
Due to the bipartisan support for those two bills, no legislators earned an F in the 2020 report card.
Over the past nine years, the State of Indiana has spent more than $1 billion on vouchers. Despite the original premise for Indiana’s voucher program to allow underprivileged students from under-achieving public schools the opportunity to attend a private school, over half of all vouchers (60%) now go to students who never attended public schools and have always attended private schools, thus a good portion of the $172.8 million diverted to private schools in the last fiscal year is an extra fiscal cost to taxpayers for students who never attended public schools and whose private education previously was not taxpayers’ responsibility.
“Weakening public schools by diverting funding away from them undermines a key institution in our society - one that stands as the bedrock of democracy and the cornerstone of local communities,” said Fuentes-Rohwer. “The current pandemic has highlighted deep inequities and the vital need to support public education.”
For more information about the Indiana Coalition for Public Education, visit their website at Indianacoalitionforpubliced.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.