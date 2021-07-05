ST. CHARLES, IL – Farm Progress will return to live events with the two can’t-miss farm shows of the year; Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2021 and Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, Nebraska, Sept. 14 to 16, 2021.
A survey conducted by Readex Research revealed growing confidence and positivity among prior attendees, indicating 84% of past show attendees will attend in-person or plan to attend if scheduling allows.
The industry has not convened since early 2020, therefore groundbreaking product introductions and technological advances have yet to be seen in-person in over 18 months. The first opportunity for the ag market to experience these new products live will be at the Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days events.
Eric Kahle of exhibiting company Unverferth noted, “The past year has placed unprecedented challenges on the agricultural and trade show industries. The Unverferth team is excited to be getting back to an in-person Farm Progress Show this year in Decatur, Illinois and also at Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, Nebraska. We are expecting both this year’s Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days to be great events, and Unverferth is eager to be there!”
The entire Farm Progress team is working to ensure that the agriculture community can reconnect in meaningful and safe ways when returning in-person to these highly-anticipated annual events.
The All Secure Guidelines, a transparent and vetted industry-wide collection of health and safety policies, will provide direction during the upcoming shows, ensuring the health and safety of all attendees and exhibitors.
Chase Brown, a Central Illinois Farmer captures the energy and anticipation around these upcoming events during a recent conversation with Farm Progress staff, “It’s exciting to get out to see and touch the newest equipment, but also to interact with not only exhibitors but fellow farmers.”
About Farm Progress
As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America.
Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation’s most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business.
It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation’s annual agricultural gross domestic product.
Visit https://Marketing.FarmProgress.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.