INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers.
In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
“In 2022, assistance locating housing was the number one concern of callers to Indiana 211, along with utility assistance and help feeding their families,” said Tara Morse, executive director of Indiana 211. “But what many Hoosiers don’t realize is that they can call for everyday information like where to take their child for developmental screening or how to locate job training or find free tax filing support.”
Experienced, responsive and compassionate community navigators at Indiana 211 can quickly help connect Hoosiers to resources and services they need.
During winter months and the early part of the year, the 211 team also enhances its database to include specific resources such as energy assistance programs, warming centers on subfreezing days or tax assistance during tax season.
February 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the first call accepted by Indiana 211. Indiana 211 connects Hoosiers with thousands of health and human services agencies and resources in their local communities quickly, easily and confidentially.
Anyone can call 211 and connect to a navigator who can assist them. There are no eligibility requirements or income standards, and Hoosiers can call on behalf of themselves or for other Hoosiers in need. Many Hoosiers called 211 during the pandemic to schedule or reschedule a vaccine or find a testing site.
Indiana 211 is a free and confidential statewide service that helps Hoosiers find local resources they need, including housing, utility assistance, health care and food.
In 2020, Indiana 211 became a part of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, helping to simplify the process of connecting people to the many services in our state and placing the power of Indiana state government behind this convenient resource.
Information and resources are available at IN211.org, including an in-depth data dashboard that shows call volume, caller demographics, county breakdowns, caller needs and other information.
