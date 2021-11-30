The public is invited to cut certain downed trees at Brookville Lake and Whitewater Memorial State Park for use as firewood.
Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permits are available now through Feb. 25, 2022. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the park office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Mounds State Recreation Area office, or any day except Wednesday and Sunday at the Whitewater Memorial office. Permits are not available on observed state holidays.
Wood may be cut and removed between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 765-458-5565.
Firewood cut at Brookville/Whitewater is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Whitewater Memorial State Park (on.IN.gov/whitewatermemorial) is at 1418 State Road 101, Liberty.
Brookville Lake (on.IN.gov/brookvillelake) is at 3323 W. Dunlapsville Road, Liberty.
