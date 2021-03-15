FLOYD COUNTY - Troopers with the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing Squad (ACP) recently arrested a Floyds Knobs couple on multiple drug-related charges.

Trooper Brandon Farias began an investigation in February after learning about possible drug activity at the residence located at 5009 East Shoreline Drive in Floyds Knobs. Troopers used information gathered in that investigation and requested a search warrant for the home.

Friday, the ACP team and Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement officers served the warrant.

During the search, troopers located an AR-style pistol with an obliterated serial number, a red-phosphorus methamphetamine lab, approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine, other controlled substances, and about 2.85 pounds of marijuana. Troopers also learned that children resided in the house.

As a result of the investigation, Troopers arrested the following:

Joshua Mitchell Croft, 44, Floyds Knobs:

Neglect of a Dependent x 2- Level 6 Felony

Manufacturing Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony

Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony

Possession of Drug Precursors- Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon- Level 5 Felony

Possession of a Firearm with an altered serial number- Level 5 Felony

Dealing in Marijuana Prior- Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana Prior- Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia- Class A Misdemeanor

April Louise Gibson, 32, Floyds Knobs:

Neglect of a Dependent x 2- Level 6 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia- Class B Misdemeanor

Both Croft and Gibson were incarcerated at the Floyd County Jail without further incident.

- Information provided

