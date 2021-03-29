The Friends of the Muscatatuck River Society is hosting the 20th Annual Spring River Cleanup in memorial of Kevin Jayne, former president of the Friends of the Muscatatuck, April 24, 2021.
The FMRS has always encouraged everyone to be stewards of the environment, but the organization's No. 1 emphasis has always been safety first.
Due to the group's stance on social distancing protocols caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be conducting the annual Spring River Sweep in a slightly different format.
Registration will be drive-thru-style as was done in the fall. Participants will arrive at 8 a.m. at Vernon Commons via Brown Street by Vernon Fire Station, turn on Commons Street and stop at the Vernon Commons shelter house.
FMRS personnel will be sporting masks and issuing bags, buckets and tools. Each site leader will be issued a site leader form to document the worker’s names and shirt sizes. An FMRS worker will document the group ID and coordinate/suggest a cleaning site.
It is suggested groups consist of immediate family/friends, cleaning sites be in familiar areas to the crew and FMRS, and volunteers should maintain social-distance-conscious protocols. Site leaders will be individually responsible for their parties and participation.
At noon, participants will reconvene at the shopping center parking lot next to McDonald's/Country Chevrolet to collect reports and equipment. Jennings County Highway Department trucks will be there to collect trash, or groups are encouraged to take refuse straight to the Highway Garage/Recycle Center. FMRS workers wearing masks and gloves will issue pre-packaged promotional items (T-Shirt and wrist bands) in paper bags for “contact-free” distribution.
The Highway Department will pick up any trash collected on-site if needed if the pick up location is coordinated with a FMRS worker.
Questions regarding the cleanup or sponsorship may be directed to PR Coordinator Troy Jackson at 812-592-0481, or Secretary Tom Moore at 812-592-0319.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.