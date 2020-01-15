BATESVILLE – The Food & Growers Association will host its 14th annual Winter Conference, “Diversity From Farm to Table” from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Batesville Middle School, 201 N. Mulberry Street, Batesville.
All FGA members and anyone interested in the local food movement are invited to attend the day-long event.
Informative and dynamic speakers will include keynote speaker Liz and Nate Brownlee, livestock farmers from Nightfall Farm in Crothersville, Indiana. They will talk to both producers and consumers exploring “Where We All Fit in a Diverse and Thriving Food System” with a personal look at the Indiana food system – what’s working, how farmers contribute, and where there’s room for growth.
The event will include tracts for both producers and consumers.
Speaking exclusively to the producers are: Susann Wendel on the subject of Agri-Tourism, Liz Yetter of Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasive Management on invasive plants, Hans Schmitz of Purdue Extension on “Weather Weirdness and Implications for Diversified Agriculture, and Erika Tebbens, a business consultant and sales coach will inform participants on how to market their products.
Several informative and timely topics are planned for the consumers in attendance.
Matt Nobbe of Five Oaks Garden Center in Batesville will teach how to garden both traditionally and non-traditionally.
Those interested in preserving what they grow will enjoy learning from Atina Rozhon, Extension Director from Jennings County.
Other speakers include Braden Trauth of Cincinnati Permaculture and Dr. Trent Austin speaking on the effects of solar cycles on growing food.
Lunch featuring locally-sourced food products will be provided by Izzy’s at Hillcrest.
A winter market will also be available with various seasonal items as well as books, gardening tools, and edibles. The market will be open to the public from 9 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Tickets can be obtained on EventBrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-food-growers-winter-conference-tickets-86892831799; at www.foodandgrowers.org/events; on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FoodandGrowers/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARA_ATk13_eeFURlZ0MakYoWkdAJDPiHbxvAZzXqUrMbieRNsobJKmJBE_QysNirZRboZO6mqv9YdG2z; or by contacting contact@foodandgrowers.org.
Register early as seating is limited.
The Food & Growers Association was formed to respond to the needs of farmers, parents and health professionals who see the connections between community health improvement, sustainable agriculture and a viable local economy in the Laughery Valley and its environs. FGA is an initiative to build a sustainable local market for foods produced in and around Laughery Valley.
