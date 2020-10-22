INDIANAPOLIS) – Hoosier students and families are encouraged to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is now open for the 2021-2022 school year. Now in a virtual format, College Goal Sunday will continue to provide help from experts so that more students can receive financial aid for college.
Filing the FAFSA is required for many of Indiana’s scholarship and grant opportunities, such as the 21st Century Scholarship and Frank O’Bannon Grant, and many colleges require a completed FAFSA to award merit and need-based scholarships. Students earning a variety of degree types – including short-term certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees and higher – should file the FAFSA to take advantage of available financial aid.
“College Goal Sunday allows Hoosiers to file the FAFSA with confidence long before the April 15 deadline,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We cannot stress enough the importance of filing the FAFSA for anyone interested in education and training beyond high school, and this is a great opportunity to get it done with help from experts.”
Financial aid experts will be available during the virtual event between 2-4:00 p.m. (ETD) on Sunday, October 25. To participate, visit collegegoalsunday.org.
What you’ll need
The first step for students who have not previously filed the FAFSA is to create a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID. Then, each student will need:
Social Security number
Alien Registration number (for non-U.S. citizens)
Federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned
Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)
Records of untaxed income (if applicable)
For those unable to attend
The U.S. Department of Education provides email and live chat assistance for FAFSA filers as well as a helpline at 800-4FED-AID. Hoosier families can also find FAFSA help through INvestEd Indiana at www.investedindiana.org or by calling INvestEd’s helpline at (317) 715-9007.
College Goal Sunday is a partnership between the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Indiana Student Financial Aid Association (ISFAA), the Lilly Endowment and INvestEd.
