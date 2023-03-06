INDIANAPOLIS—Reporters, politicians and everyone in between seem to be using the term “culture wars,” but what does it even mean? What are they, and why are they becoming the point of interest in so many state houses across the nation?
Culture war topics have circulated through the Indiana Statehouse in the last few years. In particular, lawmakers have created bills in the last two years regarding transgender athletes, gender transition health care for minors—and just this Tuesday, book bans in schools.
The term “culture war” was largely brought into the political space by James Davison Hunter in his 1991 book “Culture Wars: The Struggle to Define America.” In the text, Davison, a University of Virginia professor of culture and social theory, laid out the fundamental differences between the liberal and conservative views of truth, politics and life overall.
When Hunter was writing, he said he considered cultural issues to be things like abortion, sexuality, family values, church-state conflicts, and so on.
In a 2021 interview with POLITICO, Hunter said he initially wrote the book as an observation and call to action as he witnessed tensions brewing to an extreme extent between parties. But 30 years later, not much growth has occurred, he said.
“Democracy, in my view, is an agreement that we will not kill each other over our differences, but instead we’ll talk through those differences. And part of what’s troubling is that I’m beginning to see signs of the justification for violence,” said Hunter. “Culture wars always precede shooting wars. They don’t necessarily lead to a shooting war, but you never have a shooting war without a culture war prior to it, because culture provides the justifications for violence.”
The trend toward intense opposition has grown steadily since then. According to research by the Pew Research Center, divisions on cultural issues were much wider in the U.S. than in France, the UK and Germany as of 2021.
“Across 11 questions on cultural subjects ranging from nationalism to political correctness, the gap between the ideological left and right in the United States—or liberals and conservatives, in the common U.S. parlance—is significantly wider than the ideological gaps found in the European countries surveyed,” said an analysis of the research.
The local perspective
Many lawmakers have taken aim at these issues, each garnering protests and hours of testimony. In February alone, hundreds protested outside the House and Senate chambers to advocate for LGBTQ rights.
Randall Smith, a Franklin College professor and chair of the political science department, said culture wars are a difficult topic for people in the academic space, observing the work of lawmakers in places like the Indiana Statehouse. He focused on the banning of books in school libraries.
“We [educators] want to promote the interchange of ideas, debate and the advancement of (especially academic) thought. But at the same time, we see utility in not providing the soapbox upon which those who are spewing ideologies advocating hate-based violence might stand or act,” Smith said.
“But we must remember that democracy is hard. Democracy is founded upon the free exchange of ideas. When we ban subjects from libraries, we impede our own ability to engage in healthy debate and make policy that is best for all Hoosiers.”
The lack of communication
A 2022 report by The Hill found Texas leading the U.S. in book bans with 713. The Lonestar State was followed by Pennsylvania with a striking 456 bans, Florida with 204, Oklahoma with 43, Kansas with 30 and Tennessee with 16.
The legislation in those states mirrors Indiana’s Senate Bill 12, which bans books in school libraries with “harmful materials,” a phrase the bill does not define. Some, such as the Indiana ACLU, think this relates to Critical Race Theory, racial discrimination and LGBTQ+ subjects.
“‘Material harmful to minors,’ is exactly how this type of bill has been presented in many states. The extent to which this assertion is true remains up for debate,” Smith said.
Smith also said that Indiana’s book banning bill concerns him in connection to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s findings on the mental health of LGBQ+ individuals. The CDC found that one in five LGBQ+ teens attempted suicide in 2022, as reported by NPR.
Bills like SB 12 also raise concerns about infringement on First Amendment rights.
In a column, Melissa Dennis, head of research for University of Mississippi Libraries, wrote, “It’s alarming to librarians because it’s a threat to freedom of speech. If you want to shield your own eyes—fine. If you want to shield the eyes of your children—fine. But wanting to remove something from the public because it doesn’t align with your personal views? That infringes on the rights of others.”
More culture war bills are poised to be discussed during Indiana’s legislative session. SB 12 and other bills regarding LGBTQ+ youth have passed their respective chambers and will be tried again by opposing chambers before potentially moving on to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.