GREENSBURG — State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) has filed for re-election in Indiana House District 67, which includes all or parts of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties.
“It is a great honor to serve, and I look forward to continuing to work for the people of District 67,” Frye said.
Frye said topics likely to be discussed during the 2020 session of the General Assembly include jail overcrowding issues; “hold harmless” legislation ensuring that teachers and schools will not be negatively impacted by poor student test scores resulting from the new ILEARN assessment; transparency for the cost of medical procedures; Medicaid and incarceration issues, among others.
Frye has authored several bills, including:
• Exempting active-duty military pay from Indiana’s income tax. Currently, National Guard and Reserves are exempt, but not active military.
• Scotty’s Law, requiring a helmet for a child 17 or younger while riding a bicycle, scooter, etc. on public property. The bill provides for a free helmet for those who can’t afford one.
“One preventable traumatic head injury costs millions of dollars and is devastating to families,” Frye said.
• A school-safety bill allowing schools to borrow from the Common School Fund when matching a federal grant to “harden” the school for storm/tornado protection. Currently, FEMA provides 75 percent of the cost and the school is required to provide 25 percent.
• Veteran’s Affairs Bill, which deals with various veterans’ issues.
The issue of jail overcrowding will continue to be on the agenda, Frye said. Legislation that Frye authored in 2019 created a bipartisan, statewide task force to help identify root causes of overcrowding and possible local, regional and statewide solutions to a complex issue. The task force held three meetings throughout the state.
Frye said he anticipates many more local road and bridge improvements as a result of the Community Crossings Grant program created by legislation he co-authored in 2016. Many communities have successfully applied for and have been awarded funding for projects under the program. In House District 67, more than $27 million has been awarded.
“We also hope to continue the progress that has been made as we take Indiana to the next level,” Frye said, noting that Indiana ranks in the top tiers of several economic development indicators nationally.
On a regional level, the continuing work toward siting a fourth port of Indiana at Lawrenceburg – a project Frye has championed since the beginning – “would lead to additional infrastructure improvements to support it, and enhance our ability grow our economy. Gov. Eric Holcomb has given his full support to this important endeavor,” he said.
First elected in 2010, Frye, a retired professional firefighter and business owner, serves as chairman of the Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, and is a member of the Roads & Transportation Committee and Utilities, Energy, and Telecommunications Committee. He has been recognized as Legislator of the Year or with other citations for authoring legislation involving a range of issues including:
• The American Legion, for legislation creating statewide veterans services officers, along with many other bills passed by the Veterans and Public Safety Committee.
• The Indiana Clean Cities Coalition, for legislation promoting clean domestic natural gas as a motor vehicle fuel. This program has become a national model for similar efforts.
• The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association, for legislation allowing volunteer firefighters to serve as elected officials.
• The Indiana Fire Chiefs for legislation leading to the approval of Indiana Task Force One, which responds to disasters in the state.
Frye is the father of two and grandfather of six and resides on a small farm in rural Decatur County.
Information provided
