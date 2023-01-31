The Indiana House of Representatives’ deadline for bills to be filed passed on January 12, while the Senate had until January 13. There were over 1,000 bills introduced for the session, with the Senate introducing nearly 500 bills and the House offering over 600.
Comparing this year to last—the 2022 session, which was six weeks shorter—the Senate brought forward 70 more bills, with the House submitted more than 200 more bills.
Just because the bill has been introduced, however, doesn’t mean it will become law. Out of the more than 700 bills offered last session, just 180 advanced.
Marijuana
Legislators in both the House and Senate introduced multiple bills dealing with the topic of marijuana. Most concern the legalization or decriminalization of marijuana, while others address the possibility of allowing medicinal marijuana.
Cigarettes/vapes
The House also brought forward different bills on the topics of smoking and vaping. House Bill 1301, authored by Rep. Ann Vermilion, R-Marion, would raise the taxes on cigarettes. This would nearly double the tax by changing the original $1 to $1.995 per regular-size pack; it would also spawn a corresponding increase for larger cigarettes.
Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, brought forward another bill under this topic, House Bill 1133, which would ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-liquid.
Public health
A bill relating to “end of life options” was brought forward. House Bill 1011, authored by Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, would allow a person with a terminal illness to be able to request medication from a provider that would bring about death.
Rep Jake Teshkas, R-South Bend, submitted a bill regarding student immunizations. House Bill 1083 would remove the requirement that a school has to record or include certain immunization information in the official high-school transcript for a student. This bill specifies that only the General Assembly, rather than the Indiana Department of Health, may expand or modify the list of contagious diseases that require documentation of immunity for a student.
Sen. James Tomes, R-Wadesville, authored a bill similar to this, but instead of removing the recording requirement, Senate Bill 140 would prohibit a city, town, county or state agency from requiring an individual who is younger than 18 to receive an immunization for COVID-19.
Rep. Sue Errington’s House Bill 1066 focuses on sexual health education. The bill states that if a state-accredited school provides instruction on human sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases, then the school shall also provide comprehensive sexual health education, using appropriate instructors, to students in certain grades.
Errington, D-Muncie, authored a bill very similar to this one last session: House Bill 1047.
Guns
A bill has been introduced in the House that would regulate assault weapons. House Bill 1238, authored by Rep. Chris Campbell, D-West Lafayette, would prohibit the selling or delivering of a semiautomatic assault weapon to a person under the age of 21. This is similar to a bill by Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago. Senate Bill 144 would also raise the minimum age to carry a handgun to 21.
Last session, Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, proposed House Bill 1077, which repealed the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. This session, Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, submitted Senate Bill 360, which would repeal HB 1077 and make it a Class A misdemeanor to carry a handgun without being licensed.
There are a couple bills revolving around the topic of firearms in schools. Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, submitted Senate Bill 137, which would allow a retired police officer to carry a firearm on school property under certain conditions. The other bill came from Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour. Lucas’ House Bill 1177 would include handgun training for teachers.
This wasn’t the only bill Lucas authored under the topic of the Second Amendment. House Bill 1261 is titled “Self Defense.” Similar to a “stand your ground” law, this bill specifies that “reasonable force” would be allowed, including the pointing of a loaded or unloaded firearm during an arrest, to prevent an escape or for self-defense.
Children
There were also quite a few bills that focus on children, one being House Bill 1268, which would require school buses to have seatbelts.
House Bill 1229, authored by Rep. Maureen Bauer, D-South Bend, relates to the shortage of formula. The bill would allow the attorney general to collect civil penalties in cases of price gouging of infant formula sales. The bill also provides that a court may assess a civil penalty of up to $1,000 for each transaction against a retailer found to have committed the act of price gouging in the sale of infant formula.
House Bills 1231 and 1220 deal with gender transition procedures for minors. The bills are similar in the way they prohibit specified health-care professionals from providing gender transition procedures that are intended to alter the gender or delay puberty in a minor.
During the 2022 session, House Bill 1121, titled “Gender Transition Therapies Report,” would have required health-care professionals to report certain information concerning gender transition to the State Department of Health, which would annually submit it to the General Assembly. It failed to pass.
Tomes proposed a bill relating to “material that may be harmful to minors.” Tomes’ Senate Bill 12 would remove schools and public libraries’ defense against criminal prosecution alleging the spread of material or performance harmful to minors. However, the bill adds colleges and universities to this list of entities that are eligible for defense.
Same-sex marriage
Both the House and the Senate proposed bills that would make same-sex marriage legal on Indiana’s state level. Even though federal law supersedes state law, Indiana’s state law still prohibits same-sex marriage, stating: “Only a female may marry a male. Only a male may marry a female.”
Money
This year being a budget year, there were many House bills revolving around money, the main being House Bill 1192, which would increase the minimum wage. The bill states that by Dec. 31, 2026, minimum wage would increase to $12.10 an hour. This bill would also raise the paid wage for tip employees up to $7.54 an hour.
Rep. Jackson authored House Bill 1137, which is about equal pay and wage disclosure protection. The bill would make it illegal for an employer to pay discriminating wages that are based on sex for the same job. It would also make it illegal to discipline an employee for speaking or asking about the subject.
Reproductive issues
Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, authored Senate Bill 311, which would repeal most of Senate Bill 1, enacted in the 2022 special session. SB 311 would reestablish the licensure of abortion clinics, change the statutes concerning when an abortion may be performed, and remove the eight-week limitation on the use of an abortion-inducing drug.
Senate Bills 153 and 206 would allow pharmacists to prescribe and dispense hormonal contraceptive patches and self-administered oral hormonal contraceptives. They would also require health plans to provide coverage for contraceptives with exceptions for nonprofit religious employers.
Senate Bill 266 would require a hospital with a maternity unit to ensure that a woman giving birth has the option of having a long-acting, reversible, below-the-skin contraceptive implanted after delivery but before the woman is discharged. The bill would also allow a hospital to be exempt from these requirements if it has a faith-based objection.
For the full list of proposed bills, go here: https://iga.in.gov/legislative/2023/bills/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.