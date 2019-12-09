ADAMS COUNTY - The Indiana State Police and the Adams County Coroner's Office are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night in rural Adams County, claiming the life of a Geneva woman.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Trooper Anthony Repass was dispatched to investigate a reported vehicle crash on CR 500 W. near CR 100 S., an area five miles west of Monroe.
Arriving on scene, Trooper Repass found a black 2005 Cadillac passenger car with heavy damage and the driver (sole occupant) trapped inside and unresponsive.
Monroe Fire/Rescue and Adams County EMS units were summoned to assist; however, all efforts to rescue and revive the driver were unsuccessful.
The driver, identified as Megan Sue Masters, 26, of rural Geneva (Linn Grove), was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adams County Coroner.
The initial investigation revealed that Masters' vehicle was northbound on CR 500 W. just south of 100 S. Her vehicleleft the roadway to the right and apparently overcorrected when coming back on the road. She lost control of the Cadillac, spun around 180 degrees, and struck a concrete bridge abutment on the west side of the road.
Masters was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor.
An autopsy should determine if there were medical conditions or other issues that also may have contributed to this crash.
Trooper Repass was assisted at the scene by Trooper Bryan Rumple, the Adams County Sheriff's Department, Adams County EMS, Monroe Fire Department, the Adams County Coroner, and Lehman's Wrecker Service.
