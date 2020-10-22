Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is again giving away 52 guns in 52 weeks and only 1,000 tickets will be sold!
Tickets are $40 each or three for $100, and your tickets stay in throughout the whole drawing. Winners will be announced every Wednesday for 52 weeks, starting March 3, 2021.
More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens continue to work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities.
There is no doubt these hunger relief agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times. Sometimes, getting groceries at local food banks and pantries is the only way to guarantee healthy meals, or meals at all, for many individuals and families when they need the extra help.
You can help in the fight against food insecurity by purchasing a ticket.
TO PURCHASE
Tickets may be purchased at www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org; or
Mail a check to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, 4490A State Road 327, Garrett, IN 46738; or
Call Deb Treesh at (260)541-0365 or email treesh@HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
“Thanks to our supporters, we were able to donate enough meat to provide 1 million meals last year!” sais Deb Treesh, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry Executive Director.
HOOSIERS FEEDING THE HUNGRY
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process 1.7 million pounds of meat – providing over 6.9 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is continuously looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more information on this program, its services, to locate local participating meat processors, or to find out how you can help, please visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
