INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced the launch of an arts, cultural and destination marketing organization grant totaling $10 million in financial assistance from the CARES Act.
The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) will also be providing economic support to local organizations that have been disrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The arts and cultural sector adds vibrancy and depth to Hoosiers’ lives and is a significant factor in the health of Indiana’s tourism economy,” Crouch said in a news release. “We developed this program to assist and preserve the many Hoosier destinations, events and programs that help enhance the quality of life here in our great state.”
To be eligible to sign up for this grant an organization must be either a private, nonprofit tax-exempt organization incorporated in the State of Indiana that produces, promotes, or presents art and cultural activities for the public; or provides public access to physical collections; or a local unit of government applying on behalf of eligible art and cultural activity; or a destination marketing organization.
Lewis Ricci, IAC’s executive director, said the arts play a vital role, which is why they are excited about the program.
The application period begins Friday and must be submitted through the IAC’s online system, though accommodations will be made under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The deadline is 4 p.m. Sept. 8. To access the application, visit http://www.in.gov/arts/apply.
