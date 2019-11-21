GREENSBURG - Greensburg Soy Processors, a Purina® Certified Expert Dealer, is announcing their 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days, a customer appreciation event.
Their event celebrates another year of serving the Greensburg community as a Purina® dealer. Purina® is also celebrating with their 125th anniversary.
Stop by Greensburg Soy Processors at 1015 W. Main Street Dec. 7 between 8:30 a.m. and noon for savings and specials on Purina® products.
Customers will also have the opportunity to enter in the national 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days Sweepstakes for their chance to win a 2019 Polaris® Ranger Utility Vehicle, a Trip-for-Two to the Purina® Animal Nutrition Center, or Orion® 65 Cooler.
“It is exciting to celebrate another year as a Purina® dealer,” says the staff of Greensburg Soy Processors. “We thank our loyal customers and invite everyone to come celebrate our 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days and Purina’s 125th Anniversary with us!”
Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (www.purinamills.com) is a national organization serving producers, animal owners and their families through more than 4,700 local cooperatives, independent dealers and other large retailers throughout the United States. Purina Animal Nutrition LLC is headquartered in Shoreview, Minn. and a wholly owned subsidiary of Land O’Lakes, Inc.
No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Open to legal residents of the USA and D.C., the age of majority. Official entry form required, and available at participating Purina retailers. Limit one entry per person, regardless of method.
For official rules and to find a participating Purina retailer, visit www.purinamills.com.
Sweepstakes ends Dec. 31, 2019; all entries must be submitted by Dec. 31. Sweepstakes void where prohibited.
For complete sweepstakes rules, see the Check-R-Board Days Official Rules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.