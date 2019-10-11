INDIANAPOLIS—Two Indiana environmental groups are merging to increase their impact on issues that affect Indiana children.
The Hoosier Environmental Council and the Improving Kids’ Environment organizations made the announcement Thursday on Children’s Environmental Health Day and will be coming together under the HEC banner.
“Though most of the environmental issues we have been working on at HEC benefit children in some way, we are looking forward to this merger as an opportunity to focus specifically on environmental threats to children’s health,” said Dr. Indra Frank, HEC’s environmental health director, in a news release.
The IKE has been dealing with environmental problems involving children for 20 years. Their work includes being at the forefront of efforts in the state to reduce toxic risks to children from lead, pesticides and more. Meanwhile the HEC has been the leading organization in environmental health for more than 36 years.
By merging, they will worth as one organization to reduce environmental risks to children. They will focus on three children’s health initiatives, including advancing efforts to reduce lead poisoning and ensuring kids have clean water to drink and clean streams to play in.
“The legacy of IKE to protect Hoosier children from environmental threats is in good hands with HEC,” Margaret Frericks, outgoing program director of the IKE, said. “HEC’s steadfast commitment to protecting Indiana’s people and environment made this merger a perfect match. I am excited about the children’s health initiatives to come under the leadership of HEC.”
To learn more about the merger, visit ikecoalition.org
