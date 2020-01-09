INDIANAPOLIS—Legislation that would allow trained ex-law enforcement officers to carry guns in schools easily passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday by a 10-1 margin.
The author of Senate Bill 69, Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, alluded to a recent church shooting where the gunman was killed by an armed parishioner within six seconds as an example of how guns protect the public.
That shooting occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas on Dec. 29. There, a man shot and killed two people before a member of the church security team killed him.
“This simply authorizes a person who has been a certified law enforcement officer who meets certain qualifications and updates their firearm on the basis” to carry a firearm in a school, Sandlin, a former Indianapolis police officer, said of SB 69.
Sen. Timothy Lanane, D- Anderson, was the only no vote, expressing concern about how police responding to an active shooter situation would know how to identify the criminal.
“How do I know who to go after?” he asked.
Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said he was a reluctant yes vote. He said that having retired officers in a school setting with a firearm but without visible identification might leave the public wary.
“I am admittedly afraid of a person being able to carry a gun at a sporting event, in a hostile environment,” he said.
Sandlin had support of the bill from the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, the Indiana State Rifle and Pistol Association, and the Indiana Association Chiefs of Police.
Sen. Michael Young, R-Indianapolis, added his support for the bill, saying “I’m grateful that a retired officer is standing in this room today and is carrying a gun to protect my life and your life. I don’t need him to identify himself to the public, or to a person who may have a gun and may want to do harm to me.”
SB 69 advances to the full Senate for further action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.