WASHINGTON - Indiana businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding on June 18-19, 2021, can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The loans were made available in response to a letter from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on July 2, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. Businesses and residents in the declared area can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.
The declaration covers Jefferson and Monroe counties, and the adjacent counties of Brown, Clark, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Lawrence, Morgan, Owen, Ripley, Scott and Switzerland in Indiana; and Carroll and Trimble in Kentucky.
The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Indiana with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans, said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.
To assist businesses and residents affected by the disaster, the SBA opened two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOCs) at 8 a.m. Friday in Monroe and Jefferson counties:
Monroe County
Monroe County Convention Center 302 South College St.
Bloomington, IN 47403
Hours: Monday Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, July 10, from noon to 5 p.m. (this is the only Saturday)
Closing permanently: Friday, July 16, at 5 p.m.
Jefferson County
Madison Area Chamber of Commerce
301 E. Main St. (across from the Courthouse) Madison, IN 47250
Opening: Friday, July 9 at 8 a.m.
Hours: Monday Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, July 10, from 8 a.m.-noon (this is the only Saturday)
Closing permanently: Friday, July 16, at 5 p.m.
Customer Service Representatives will be available at the DLOCs to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applications. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA has established protocols to help protect the health and safety of the public. All visitors to the DLOCs are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Survivors may contact the SBAs Disaster Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 for assistance in completing their loan applications. Requests for SBA disaster loan program information may be obtained by emailing FOCE-Help@sba.gov.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Sept. 7, 2021.
The deadline to return economic injury applications is April 7, 2022.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets, said SBAs Indiana District Director Stacey Poynter.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, said Kem Fleming, director of SBAs Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.
Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
Interest rates are as low as 2.88 percent for businesses, 2 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 1.625 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicants financial condition.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBAs secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s.
Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBAs Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster.
Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
