Transitioning to civilian life after military service can be difficult for many of our service men and women. The Catalyst offers a way to navigate this career change, regain confidence, and minimize the mental and emotional stress.
This approach is centered on the individual defining his or her own success. The Catalyst works with a veteran, whether they are looking for a high-paying career, wanting to start a non-profit or hoping to complete a degree.
The Catalyst Program spans seven weeks and combines civilian recruiting with in-class undergraduate and graduate education, mentoring, networking and job shadowing. Veterans learn how to translate their experience from the military and combine it with their passions.
Apply today for one of the upcoming cohorts. The next available program starts April 13. Classes are currently offered both in-person and virtually.
