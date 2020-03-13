INDIANAPOLIS—The number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana and the nation continues to rise as public health officials and political leaders, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, announce plans with how to respond to the pandemic.
Thursday, Holcomb released a statement outlining steps the state will undertake to reduce the spread of the disease, also known as the coronavirus. This includes limiting non-essential gatherings to no more than 250 people, providing school corporations a 20-day waiver of the requires 180 instructional days, suspending Department of Correction visitation, and restricting and screening nursing-home visitors.
Two new cases of the disease, also known as coronavirus, were reported in in Marion and St. Joseph counties Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of those infected to 12, the State Department of Health reported. Wednesday, three confirmed cases were found in Johnson County.
President Donald Trump Wednesday banned flights from all European countries, except the United Kingdom, in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called out the national guard to help with an outbreak in a New York City suburb.
In one 24-hour period, there were 6,729 new cases reported globally, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to more than 125,000. More than 300 people died of the virus within the same 24-hour period, bringing the global death total to more than 4,600 people.
In the United States, there are currently 1,215 cases of the virus. The first confirmed case in Indiana was reported on March 6 after a Marion County resident who recently returned from a conference in Boston fell ill.
In the news release, Holcomb reiterated the advice of health professionals who say those over the age of 60 with an underlying health issue should limit their public exposure and arrange others to provide essential items when possible.
Holcomb also issued guidance for state employees. Non-essential out-of-state and international travel will be suspended for the next 45 days and employees will be provided remote work options.
“This is a time where we must do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect our most vulnerable populations and reduce their potential to acquire or spread the virus,” he said in the statement. “While some actions are drastic, now, not later, is the time to act.”.
Earlier in the day, Holcomb through his Twitter account said he was meeting with his cabinet to discuss healthy ways to protect Hoosiers from the virus. That tweet was met with questions, derision and some support. Among the responses:
“Please point me toward the updates he is providing to the people of Indiana daily (besides the declaration a few days ago about a state of emergency)”
“Why aren’t schools closed? Grant waivers to let schools and families take care of themselves.”
“The website doesn’t talk about what you’re doing and planning to do to help Hoosiers during this time. Some leadership would be appreciated.”
The governor did get some support on Twitter, including one person who attached a photo that said, “Thank you very much!”
Many had questions about testing kits including where they are available, and if they will be available for free, similar to those raised by Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, in the final hours of the 2020 legislative session.
Wednesday, Lanane read a letter in the Senate he wrote to Holcomb seeking clarification about the steps the state is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The public deserves to have up-to-date information on how Indiana will address vulnerable populations and other situations that could allow the virus to propagate further,” he said in a media availability Thursday. He added that the governor’s office hasn’t been consulting with Democratic legislative leaders.
“It has nothing to do with partisan politics,” Lanane said. “It’s the people of the state who need to hear a clear message on what’s going on on a state level with this issue.”
Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, said in a media release that she is calling for Holcomb to offer protections for infected workers. She has fought for paid family leave for years, and in the wake of the virus’s spread, many families might have to choose between staying home unpaid and risking spreading the virus at work.
“It is now the responsibility of Gov. Holcomb to do everything he can to both keep the public safe and keep our families afloat,” she said.
Many Indiana colleges have begun to take precautions to keep the virus from spreading on campuses by cancelling or suspending in-person classes. Indiana University Tuesday announced that it would be cancelling all classes for two weeks following the school’s spring break, which is March 15-22.
Small colleges have decided not to cancel, postpone or suspend classes so far. Franklin College announced to students Wednesday night that they would not be cancelling classes, but would allow students to self-report international travel.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association, or IHSAA, said that it would not be cancelling its boys’ basketball tournament, but would limit attendees to essential staff and family. Multiple other tournaments have been cancelled country-wide including the Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament that was set to occur in Indianapolis.
But not all are cancelling their plans due to the virus’ spread. Atascocita High School orchestra students from Atascocita, Texas toured the Indiana Statehouse Thursday. They travelled to Indianapolis to attend the Music for All festival, which was cancelled Thursday afternoon.
The orchestra’s advisor, Elyse Catoe, said during their drive to Indianapolis, events in their county were being cancelled, and the students were afraid the music festival would be, too.
“We were more worried about getting here and back home safe than getting sick,” she said.
Currently, the state Department of Health said that testing is focused primarily on high-risk individuals and those who are seriously ill.
But it can be difficult to avoid contact with those who have been exposed to COVID-19. Wednesday, for example, Tom Hanks announced that during a trip to Australia, he and his wife tested positive for the virus. The NBA suspended its season after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive.
It was reported Thursday that Trump himself has been in contact with someone who has contracted the virus. A Brazilian that he and Vice President Mike Pence met in Mar-a-Lago Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, according to Brazilian officials.
