INDIANAPOLIS—Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected Col. R. Dale Lyles as the new adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard.
When he assumes the top National Guard position on Oct. 1, Lyles will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general. He has been eligible to hold that rank since May when he received his U.S. Senate confirmation and a letter of eligibility.
“I am confident that Col. Lyles has the proven leadership skills, ethical character and practical know-how to lead the Indiana National Guard,” Holcomb said in a news release. “His vision for the Guard will create a culture of safety, success and stability that is critical for the defense of Indiana.”
This new rank enabled him to be selected for a position where the primary focus is to lead more than 14,000 Indiana National Guard soldiers, airmen, state employees and volunteers along with the Indiana Guard Reserve to meet state and federal missions.
The adjunct general also has the responsibilities of directing the premobilization training, deployment and redeployment of all units of the Indiana Army and Air National Guard in support of state and federal missions and oversees the overall readiness of the entire organization.
Lyles, a Salem native, spent most of his 32 years in the military in Indiana. He was deployed to Bosnia after the attacks on September 11, 2001. He was also deployed to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.
He recently served as deputy chief of staff for operations at the National Guard Bureau in Washington D.C. where he focused on operations training and readiness of the Army National Guard.
While serving in Indiana, he was director of Atterbury Muscatatuck operations. He was the commander of the 219th Engineer Brigade and led the Muscatatuck Urban Training center.
Some of his awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star Medal.
