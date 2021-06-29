Despite gas prices at the highest level in seven years, AAA estimates a record-breaking 43.6 million Americans will drive over the holiday weekend.
Independence Day weekend is traditionally one of the most dangerous times to be on the road with an increase in drunk drivers and deadly crashes. Whether you’re taking a road trip or just traveling closer to home, here are a few tips for staying safe.
Be safe while driving
If you’re planning to attend a Fourth of July party, don’t drink and drive. Keep your phone out of reach while driving to limit any potential smartphone-based distractions. If you’re using your phone to navigate, program your route ahead of time and turn on audio directions.
Essential items to keep you safe
A first aid kit and bottles of water are two items to have that could save your life if you get in an accident or your car breaks down. You shouldn’t leave home without a portable phone charger or walking shoes in case you need to walk to a gas station or away from danger.
Don’t drive without insurance
People have been driving less during the pandemic, and as a result, may have let their coverage lapse. Don’t get behind the wheel until you make sure you’re covered.
