TORRANCE, CALIF. and MARYSVILLE, OHIO — Honda and the Honda USA Foundation have announced the opening of its annual funding cycle for eligible nonprofit organizations and schools based on the company’s long-standing commitment to give back to the communities where its associates live and work.
Applications for funding will be accepted now through the deadline of October 31, 2022, with awards to be announced in spring 2023.
Honda and the Honda USA Foundation provide funding to national and local organizations that provide support to communities located near Honda operations and align with the company’s five strategic CSR pillars of Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community.
Funding is available through both corporate and the company’s Foundation.
Funding opportunities from Honda will be available in all five pillars, with a renewed focus on support for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) in the Education pillar.
Funding available through the Honda USA Foundation will continue to support three of those pillars: Environment, Mobility and Traffic Safety.
The funding cycle is part of a new approach to Honda CSR activities initiated in 2021, based on the five-pillar strategy to drive change within local communities.
Through Honda and the Honda USA Foundation, the company has increased its philanthropic investment to better align with Honda being a company society wants to exist.
To learn more about funding opportunities and eligibility criteria, visit: https://csr.honda.com/community/honda- giving/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.