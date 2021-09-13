COLUMBUS - 106.1 The River is holding its annual free community car show and concert from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, September 18 in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Hot Rods and Rock & Roll, now in its 25th year, is one of the largest single day events in Columbus. Local Radio Station 106.1 The River is committed to keeping this a free event, one that attracts thousands to beautiful Downtown Columbus.
The car show begins at 3 p.m. and is followed by a free concert at 7 p.m. featuring “Rick K and the Allnighters.”
This energetic band plays classic hits, mainly from the '70s and '80s, but they also include some '60s, some Motown, and some patriotic songs too! Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and maybe a light jacket.
Attendees are always encouraged to visit the wide variety of restaurants and stores in Downtown Columbus, who welcome the show every year.
