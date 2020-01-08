INDIANAPOLIS–The House Ways and Means Committee approved a bill that will fund $291 million of capital projects for public universities with surplus cash rather than with bonds.
House Bill 1007, which passed 13-7 on a party line vote, now heads to the full House for deliberation. It allows the state to fund the construction projects in cash instead of borrowing by tapping $266 million the state brought in last year above original forecasts.
Republicans rejected, also on 13-7 party line vote, an amendment proposed by Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, that among other things would have used the $291 million for teacher pay bonuses this year.
Rep. Tim Brown, the Crawfordsville Republican who is chairman of the budget-writing Ways and Means Committee, responded that teacher pay is an ongoing expense, that the state is examining, while the $291 million is “one-time money” that came into the state coffers at the end of the 2019 fiscal year.
State Budget Director Zachary Jackson also opposed acting now to increase teacher pay.
“We can’t possibly sustain giving this level of increase, we can’t support that, I don’t know how we would support that,” he said.
Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, argued that with a Triple-A credit rating, the state should be borrowing for the university projects and instead use this cash for unmet needs, including teacher pay.
“In a low-interest rate, high-growth economy, I sit like a brooding hen on a Triple-A debt rating and I never deliver the egg,” DeLaney said, comparing the state to a chicken. “So I’m asking you to just act like any other state, any other government. Take advantage of a good credit rating by borrowing for legitimate purposes and expand what you do for our people.”
Brown and Jackson, however, both argued that the state was saving money by paying cash and eliminating debt. Avoiding debt for the university projects gives the state “the ability to be nimble and meet the needs that we need to meet for our Hoosier citizens,” Brown said.
And Jackson argued that most Hoosiers, if given a windfall, would use it to pay down debt rather than go on a spending spree.
“The sad thing is,” DeLaney said, “the governor can’t think of anything else to spend the money on. Could we do something about the insulin prices? Could we do something about the obesity crisis? How about the opioid problem? How about our schools?”
Gov. Eric Holcomb originally requested that $50 million of the surplus be used to replace the nearly century-old swine barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
While the project is no longer being considered to receive money from the extra revenue, other projects being funded include a veterinary teaching hospital at Purdue University.
Representatives from the universities said using cash for these projects would help keep the schools’ debt ratio low.
Brown said using cash could save taxpayers about $137 million over the span of 20 years by avoiding interest costs from bonds.
DeLaney also questioned whether spending the surplus avoids triggering the state’s automatic refund law. That law, enacted in 2011, allows a surplus that amounts to 12.5% of the state’s budget to be returned to taxpayers. Jackson, however, said that the surplus – currently about $2.27 billion – isn’t yet high enough to allow for the refunds. And, he said, it is very unlikely the state will reach a large enough surplus, as some state needs such as K-12 eduction funding and pensions are excluded from the refund calculation.
