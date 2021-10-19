AURORA - Monday, October 18, anthropologists with the University of Indianapolis along with Indiana State Police investigators examined a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder that was pulled out of the Ohio River on Thursday, October 14, near Lesko Park. The vehicle was located at a depth of over 50 feet and was approximately 300 feet from the bank of the river.
The vehicle was confirmed to have belonged to Stephanie Van Nguyen, 26, who disappeared in April 2002 along with her two children, Kristina, 4, and John, 3.
At the time, investigators with the Delhi Township Police Department, Ohio, obtained information that Nguyen had left a note prior to her disappearance that stated she intended to drive her vehicle into the Ohio River.
With the use of side sonar scan technology, divers with the Hamilton County, Ohio, Police Association and Indiana Conservation Officers located and recovered the vehicle last week. The Indiana State Police began an investigation when the vehicle was located.
Anthropologists believe a bone recovered in the vehicle Monday is a human bone. The bone will be sent to a lab for testing in an attempt to determine the origin.
The investigation is ongoing.
