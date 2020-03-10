INDIANAPOLIS—Smoking, education and controversial Indianapolis-focused legislation are among top issues still awaiting action in the General Assembly, but they will be ushered through the House by the newly-elected speaker, Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers.
Huston officially took the gavel of House leadership Monday from Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, who ended his run as the longest serving speaker of the 100-member chamber. Huston was elected in a unanimous vote.
After discussing a few bills on a light agenda, the attention in the House turned to Bosma as representatives spent two hours recounting stories and memories of their long-time colleague.
Bosma was elected in 1986 and was first elected speaker in 2004. Bosma’s time in the position was interrupted when Democrats held control of the House from 2006 to 2010 and he assumed the leadership role after Republicans regained control.
Bosma is also the son of long-time Sen. Charles Bosma, R-Beech Grove, who served in the legislature for nearly 20 years.
Bosma left a few tips for the legislators he will leave after 34 years of service in the House, including reaching across the aisle and doing what is right regardless of political gain or loss.
“If there is a single motto that I tried to live by here every day is ‘do what’s right’,” he said.
Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, said Bosma’s willingness to reach across the aisle is something she’ll remember him for. Even when they disagreed on issues, she said he offered to meet and discuss the issue and never cut off communication.
Bosma announced his resignation from the House in November on the day lawmakers met to organize for the new legislative session. Then in December House Republicans chose Huston to take over Bosma’s position following his retirement.
“It’s not about politics, it’s not about partisanship, it’s about relationships,” Huston said Monday as he stepped onto the speaker’s podium.
After the session ended, it was Huston who held the typical media briefing, answering questions about smoking and vaping, education and bills that would limit some of the recent actions taken by a Democratic-controlled city-county council in Indianapolis.
On smoking, Huston said Senate Bill 1 would be the vehicle to raise the smoking and vaping age to 21 while increasing penalties on retailers and underage tobacco users. When asked if there were issues he wanted to address in the future, Huston said he hopes the state can invest in education while keeping its good financial standing.
“I want to make sure Indiana is a great economic environment for folks to earn higher wages, for companies to hire more people, for great teachers to succeed and for a strong educational system,” he said.
Huston also justified bills in the Republican-controlled legislature to stop or reverse actions taken in Indianapolis, including one limiting local landlord-tenant regulations and another that could derail the city’s plans to expand the IndyGo bus service.
House Bill 1279, a northwestern transportation bill, was amended in the Senate and now would impose penalties for IndyGo if it doesn’t pay 10% of its operating costs of the Red Line, the express transit service, with private funds by the end of 2020.
Huston said he hopes the bill’s author, Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, can find a compromise that honors what they want to do, but also holds IndyGo accountable for the 10%.
“We’re working to find out what the right balance is,” he said, adding that Indianapolis is a key economic driver for Indiana and said the legislature will be involved when they need to be involved.
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said in a statement that he is looking forward to working with Huston.
“Speaker Huston and I may not always agree on the same issues, but I’m certain that he will work to do what he thinks is best for our state,” Lanane said.
Senate President Pro Tempore, Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said in a statement that Bosma led the House for many years with integrity, and that he is sure Huston will do the same.
“I look forward to working alongside Speaker Huston, a man for whom I have great respect, as we finish out this legislative session and beyond,” he said.
