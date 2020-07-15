If you’re a resident of Delaware, Fayette, Grant, Hancock, Henry, Madison, Rush or Wayne Counties who lost your job, or saw decreased hours because of COVID-19 you might be eligible for a one-time benefit of up to $350 for utility bills.

On average, that benefit will cover about two months of service.

Those who have either received an energy assistance benefit and those who have not yet applied are eligible.

Applications are available on the ICAP website: icapcaa.org. Applications will be accepted through July 31.

For more information please call your local office listed below

Delaware: 765-288-8732

Fayette: 765-692-0236

Grant: 765-575-5193

Hancock: 317-462-2557

Henry: 765-529-4403

Madison: 765-298-8086

Rush: 765-932-2863

Wayne: 765-488-2416

