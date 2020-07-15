If you’re a resident of Delaware, Fayette, Grant, Hancock, Henry, Madison, Rush or Wayne Counties who lost your job, or saw decreased hours because of COVID-19 you might be eligible for a one-time benefit of up to $350 for utility bills.
On average, that benefit will cover about two months of service.
Those who have either received an energy assistance benefit and those who have not yet applied are eligible.
Applications are available on the ICAP website: icapcaa.org. Applications will be accepted through July 31.
For more information please call your local office listed below
Delaware: 765-288-8732
Fayette: 765-692-0236
Grant: 765-575-5193
Hancock: 317-462-2557
Henry: 765-529-4403
Madison: 765-298-8086
Rush: 765-932-2863
Wayne: 765-488-2416
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.