INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has welcomed a new member to the Environmental Stewardship Program.
They join 55 other ESP businesses, each of which is committed to implementing or maintaining measurable environmental improvements such as reducing water or energy use, decreasing solid or hazardous waste, or reducing air emissions.
To be accepted into ESP, each of these facilities has maintained a standard of environmental compliance, developed and implemented an environmental management system (ISO 14001 certified), and committed to report on their environmental initiatives every year. They may reapply for membership every four years.
Cummins Technical Center, located in Columbus, is a research and development division of Cummins Inc. This facility tests all types and sizes of engines for capability, safety, emission levels, and other criteria. Environmental improvement projects include lighting upgrades, transition to washable absorbents, and reuse of condensates.
About ESP
The Environmental Stewardship Program focuses on improving Indiana's environment and business climate through innovation and efficient resource allocation. Participating organizations achieve environmental objectives through creating and implementing an environmental management system. Applications to the Environmental Stewardship Program are accepted two times each year. The spring application round occurs April 1 to May 31, and the fall application round occurs Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 each year.
About IDEM
IDEM (idem.IN.gov) implements federal and state regulations regarding the environment. Through compliance assistance, incentive programs and educational outreach, the agency encourages and aids businesses and citizens in protecting Hoosiers and our environment.
