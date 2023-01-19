The Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee met Tuesday, with numerous lawyers in attendance for the proposal of Senate Bill 158, introduced by Sen. Michael Crider, R-Greenfield. The domestic violence-related bill was approved by the committee, voting 6 to 2 with opposition from Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, and Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Portage.
At the bill’s core, it would extend the holding period for certain offenses from an eight-hour hold to a 24-hour hold if committed against a family or household member.
Courtney Curtis, assistant executive director for the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council, said, “The extension is significant for folks who find themselves in that situation; they need time to get separation from the perpetrator. They need time to at least start getting their lives in order.”
Curtis also emphasized that Indiana is in the bottom portion of states regarding a cooldown period.
“There are currently 28 states where the cooldown period is more than 24 hours, Indiana being one of the least restrictive states for bail time allowed for a crime in a domestic setting,” she said.
Taylor opposed the bill, stating, “What I have a problem with is, sometimes, in order to fix a problem, we create another one.”
Taylor also asked, “Is a person committed to committing a homicide going to change their mind if they sit in jail for 24 hours?”
Pol, who also voted no, stated, “Essentially, what you’re doing is not only under probable cause, you are putting somebody under legal detention for a longer period.”
Poll then asked if Curtis had any data backing up the bill that showed its potential effectiveness.
Curtis replied, “I don’t have any data with me here today. I can tell you that no other state in the United States has eight hours.”
Karen Burton, homicides reduction strategies coordinator with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, advocated for the bill.
“Eight hours is often not enough time for law enforcement to complete their reports and documentation,” she said. “It’s not adequate time for law enforcement or the court to adequately determine if the person arrested poses a serious risk to the safety of the partner, other individuals in the household, perhaps children or other family members.”
Burton also stated, “Indiana saw a 181% increase in domestic violence-related fatalities from July 2019 to June 30, 2021.”
Protecting the public vs. individual freedoms?
The committee also reviewed Senate Joint Resolution 1, authored by Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, to amend the Indiana Constitution. The amendment would allow judges to deny bail if a suspect poses a substantial risk to the public.
Currently, the Indiana Constitution only allows for a complete denial of bail or pretrial release when a defendant is charged with murder or treason.
“Indiana should join the federal government and 22 other states in recognizing that there are times when it is simply too dangerous to the public safety to release a defendant before trial, under bail or any other conditions,” Koch said.
Those who oppose this bill say it is giving too much power to the biases of a local trial court judge and revoking the liberty of citizens by having their right to bail taken away.
“My hesitation is …” Taylor paused before continuing: “... And hopefully you can understand this, because when laws change, and they are subjective opinions that are allowed to restrict a person’s freedom for some reason, the people that look like me end up being distorted.”
Taylor is one of 15 members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus in the Indiana General Assembly.
Later on, he reiterated the argument to Koch, stating, “Again, statistics will show you that when you apply these types of subjective decision-making components, people of color tend to be on the short end of the stick.”
Sen. Liz Brown R- Fort Wayne, commented that a person’s constitutional rights still persist.
“So that this distinction, that discretionary prosecution-slash-incarceration has higher rates and disproportionately affects that body has nothing to do with the determination we’re making today about bail.”
Mike Cunningham, criminal defense attorney and chair of the Indiana State Bar Association’s criminal justice section, testified in opposition to SJR 1, saying he is often asked how morally he can defend criminals. His response is, “I do not defend criminals. What I defended is the Constitution.”
He went on to say that what the Founding Fathers institutionalized is protecting innocence, not criminals, and this proposed bill abolishing the right to bail is “a substantial risk to the public.”
A social service agency director for over 10 years, Demetrice Bruno is concerned about the power the bill gives judges.
“What this bill does is it gives wiggle room where it wants, and it can definitely pull and constrict where it wants.”
The founder and executive of a nonprofit called You Yes You that helps build relationships between incarcerated fathers and their children, Erica Sanders testified that if this bill were passed, it could affect all of the fathers of her organization because they all have a serious criminal background and could be denied the fundamental right of bail.
“I personally know that incarceration without bail leads to the disruption of family and job loss,” said Sanders.
Public Defender Council member Bernice Corley emphasized that courts already have the power to “absolutely do what they need to do to make the public feel safe through Criminal Rule 26. “
Criminal Rule 26 states that all inmates must be released on bond or recognizance unless they present a risk of flight or danger to themselves or others.
Curtis, of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council and a SJR 1 proponent, stated that bail reform was happening across the country and offered context.
“When you expand pretrial release, then you create some public safety risks. When you restrict pretrial release, you raise some risk to liberate a criminal defendant, and the states are trying to find that happy medium there.”
The resolution passed 5 to 3. However, for this new resolution to go into effect, it would ultimately have to be agreed to by two consecutive General Assemblies and then ratified by a majority of the state’s voters.
