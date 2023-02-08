Improvement in farmer sentiment carries over into 2023.

Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain and perhaps a thunderstorm overnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.