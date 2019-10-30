INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Commission for Higher Education awarded $80,000 to 13 local organizations including K-12 schools, postsecondary institutions, employers and community partners.
The winners of the 2019 School and Community Partnership Grant were announced Tuesday and they will begin implementing their suggested programs and events during the current school year.
“We look forward to seeing impact of each organization’s efforts in the community,” Teresa Lubbers, Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education, said.
Winners are: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, Elevate Indy, Indiana Latino Institute, EmployIndy (Indy Achieves), Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Knox Community Schools in Starke County, Latino Education Group, North Knox Junior Senior High School, Northeastern Wayne Schools, Opening College Opportunities Inc., Project Leadership in Delaware County, Project Leadership in Grant County, and Purdue Polytechnic Institute – Anderson.
The grant was made to support collaborative efforts focused on the 21st Century Scholars, Family Engagement Programming, and Pre-College/Postsecondary Professional Development.
“We are pleased by the dedication of community organizations across the state to college and career readiness priorities – such as the 21st Century Scholars program – all with the goal of equipping more Hoosiers with education and training beyond high school,” Lubbers said.
Funding for the grant came from GEAR UP or the Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, which works toward increasing the number of students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.
