INDIANAPOLIS—The Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards is getting a makeover and is inviting Hoosiers to a free celebration inside the Indianapolis Artsgarden on Oct. 21.
The awards, which honor Hoosier writers, was expanded by its new partner, the Indiana Humanities. The group decided to make the awards a biennial honor as well as create more categories for the awards.
They also are going to offer author talks and workshops all across the state to help shed light to the literary community in the state. Indiana Humanities also will use these awards to encourage residents to read and promote more works by their fellow Hoosiers to help make them more widely know in the state and the nation.
Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities, said in a news release she is excited to unveil the new program.
“We look forward to launching the expanded Indiana Authors Awards with an event that matches the excitement of today’s Indiana literary scene,” Amstutz said. “Indiana authors are creating adventurous and surprising works, and we intend to reflect that in everything we do.”
The event, named “Write Now: A Celebration of Indiana Literature,” is to celebrate the kick off of the nominations for the award, which also start that day.
Hoosiers who attend will be able to watch, listen, and experience poets Adam Henze, Tony Brewer and Blaine Carrell as they create new works on demand. They will also get the chance to browse a popup Indiana Reads Books store filled with literature by Indiana authors.
To go along with that, snacks, drinks, and a complimentary signature cocktail or Sun King beer will be served.
The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. on Oct. 21 and will run till 6 p.m. The celebration is free and Hoosiers can register for the event at https://writenowindiana.eventbrite.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.