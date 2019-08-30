INDIANAPOLIS — In response to workforce needs and demands, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is launching two new kinds of training opportunities – one in-person and another online. The organization has offered popular business education sessions for more than 20 years.
A new series appropriately titled BOOST aims to do just that for the skills employees need to be effective in today’s workplace.
“When employers find people to fill their positions who have the technical skills, they often haven’t yet advanced their soft skills. These are fundamental skills that dramatically impact overall job performance and career development,” says Jason Bearce, Indiana Chamber vice president of education and workforce development. “We want to do our part to make sure employers and employees have the tools they need to succeed.”
Soft skills are what make a person stand out but are not necessarily learned in a textbook. Things like a strong work ethic, interpersonal skills, problem solving, time management, flexibility and teamwork. All the foundational qualities for successful employment.
The BOOST
Soft Skills Training for Your Workforce series begins Oct. 3-4 at the Indiana Chamber Conference Center (downtown Indianapolis) with the topic, Customer Satisfaction: Striving For Excellence Every Time. The session will be presented by Mike Polites, corporate trainer for Training Group Inc. Cost for the initial two-day session is $599 for Chamber members; list price is $699.
Subsequent topics for the 2019/2020 series will be:
Communications/Interpersonal Skills, Oct. 29
Cross Department Communication/Conflict Management, November 14
Presentation Skills, December 5-6
Stress Management/Work Life/Time Management, January 16
Building Self-confidence and Assertiveness, February 13
Team Building/Decision Making/Using Good Judgement, March 5
Register for a BOOST event at www.indianachamber.com/conferences.
The Indiana Chamber is also offering HR webinars for the first time, recognizing not everyone has the time to take a deep dive on essential topics by attending an in-person conference.
These one-hour webinars are designed to provide human resources professionals with the compliance guidance, engagement, talent management and trend updates on a diverse range of HR matters.
The inaugural one is Sept. 10 and is titled, The Hidden Rocks of Labor and Employment. Presented by Frost Brown Todd Attorneys, the cost is $99 for Indiana Chamber members and $149 for non-members.
This series will be continually updated with new dates and topics. Here are a few upcoming offerings:
Emotional Intelligence: Its Role and Impact on Success, Sept. 25
What You Really Need to Know About the ADA and Accommodating Employees with Disabilities, Oct. 10
Making the FMLA Work for Your Business, Oct. 22
Modernizing the Annual Performance Review: From Performance Manager to Talent Success! Nov. 13.
Employee Unplugged, Dec. 5
Complying with I-9 and E-verify Requirements, Dec. 17
Webinars can be viewed live during the scheduled event or anytime thereafter for convenience.
Visit www.indianachamber.com/webinars to learn more or to register.
The Indiana Chamber provides a wide range of opportunities to assist companies through its Institute for Workforce Excellence®, which is dedicated to helping businesses attract, develop and retain top talent. Education offerings, like the BOOST series, are an example of the available resources to drive a highly skilled and productive workforce.
